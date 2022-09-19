The Feed: Sweetgreen, Mom Water, And More

Indy’s first Sweetgreen opened last week inside The Fashion Mall. Described as a restaurant serving healthy food at scale, the D.C.-based chain offers seasonal dishes, including an elote bowl, a summer BBQ salad, and a harvest bowl.

Indy vodka-water company Mom Water has unveiled its newest flavor, a pineapple-orange combo named Nancy.

A new Total Wine & More (2520 E. 146th St., Carmel, 317-708-0251​) opens on September 28 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that includes local music, beer, and wine tastings. The liquor store chain, which has one other Indy location, continues to expand, with over 240 upscale wine and spirits shops across the country.

Specializing in lumpia, pancit, and other Filipino foods, Queen Eggroll (773 E. Main St., Brownsburg, 317-286-7049) opened on September 6.

The Oceanaire Seafood Room (30 S. Meridian St., 317-955-2277) will host a wine dinner on September 23 at 6:30 p.m., featuring California’s Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyard. Attendees will enjoy four courses of sustainable fresh seafood with complimentary wine. Reserve a spot here.

Embrace the Halloween season with Scarlet Lane Brewing Company’s (4601 N. College Ave., 317-986-6125) Addams Family­–themed pop-up. Guests can expect a bone-chilling time while snacking on Fester’s Fingertraps stuffed jalapeños, Morticia’s Garden of Torment mixed greens, or We Dance the Mamushka beer-marinated chicken.

Baby’s (2147 N. Talbott St., 317-600-3559) will be closed for the next two weeks for a remodel.

Harmony Steakhouse and Harmony Tea Shoppe (1031 Virginia Ave., 317-426-4195) plans to open its first drive-thru location in Greenwood in 2023.