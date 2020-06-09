The Feed: Tanorria’s Table, No Questions Asked Food Pantry, And More

It’s been a week of tremendous change for Indianapolis, and change is frequently uncomfortable. A few broken windows gave way to much more public art, a Confederate monument has already been removed, and more upheaval is on the way. Mayor Hogsett also announced there would be no further curfews, and businesses can go about their reopening after the COVID-19 closures. For now, here are a few more ways you can join the conversation about racial justice within food, from buying lattes to donating to food pantries to indulging in some ice cream.

Commissary Barber & Barista (304 E. New York St., 317-730-3121) is showing support for the #BLM movement by partnering with food writer and lifestyle blogger Mike G. on a drink that will benefit several local organizations fighting racial injustices in Indianapolis. Dear Summer is the name of the beverage, a latte that combines espresso with coconut white chocolate and beet reduction, and is topped with pistachios. You can get this limited feature until June 19, better known as Juneteenth, the day in 1865 when Southern slaves learned of the Emancipation Proclamation—which had been signed in January of 1863 and kept from slaves by plantation owners until Major General Gordon Granger landed in Texas.

Local chef Tanorria Askew of Tanorria’s Table is cooking up a lot more than fabulous recipes on WTHR these days. Askew is getting as real about racial justice as she’s always been about cooking, hosting a live event with podcaster Manda Carpenter. The two women are inviting anyone wanting to dive deeper into issues of racial justice to witness a tough and necessary conversation about racism in America, from the overt to covert. The event was originally scheduled for the end of March but is back on the books for October with more dates on the way.

The No Questions Asked Food Pantry (1125 Spruce St., 317-527-6426) is still taking donations, though they’re extremely limited on fridge space and prefer non-perishables. The NQA pantry was established by one of Indianapolis’s Black Lives Matter protesters and helps fill the gaps where other food-based aid cannot. Food is distributed on Thursdays, so if you have perishables to contribute, it’s best to do that on Thursday mornings to conserve their limited fridge space. And of course, if you have a fridge or chest freezer to donate, that’s a two-bird solution if there ever was one. View their needs list and volunteer opportunities at this link.

Last week’s unrest has led to this week’s new corridors of public art, with many businesses that boarded up their windows partnering with black artists to beautify their plywood. The event is put together with the help of Pattern Magazine and Startup 317. And when it’s time for them to come down, they’ll be part of an exhibition along the Cultural Trail. After you pick up a plate of ice cream nachos or a thick and delicious chocolate-dipped strawberry milkshake from Gordon’s Milkshake Bar (865 Massachusetts Ave., 317-453-1360), have a look at the work of Shade Bell that adorns Homespun.

This morning, Sun King Brewery announced plans to partner with Kokomo’s Tin Man Brewing where Sun King will assume minority ownership of the Kokomo brewery while current owner Amanda Lewton continuing to manage day-to-day operations. Sun King will assist in recipe development, oversee brewing operations, and provide operational and logistical support. The reopened location will be named Sun King Tap Room & Brewery that will offer Sun King’s seasonal and specialty beers while crafting on-site small-batch brews.