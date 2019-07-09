The Feed: Tenderloin Tuesdays and More

Hamilton County Tourism is celebrating 10 years of its Tenderloin Tuesdays promotion this month. Fans of flattened and fried pork can enjoy deals every Tuesday in July at more than 20 participating restaurants (including FoxGardin Family, Woody’s The Library, and Grindstone Public House) along the Tenderloin Trail in Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, and Westfield.

Nearby, ice cream shop Square Scoop (1028 Virginia Ave.) plans to be in business by August 1, serving hand-dipped ice creams, shakes, and sundaes.

A new branch of Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant Chuy’s Carmel (10325 N. Michigan Rd.) opens today, marking the chain’s 103rd location.

CharBlue Steak & Seafood (14 E. Washington St.) shut down on June 29, though owners Gary Brackett and Jeremiah Hamman plan to repurpose the downtown space as a venue for private events.