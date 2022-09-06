The Feed: The Apple Truck, Natural State Provisions, And More

The Apple Truck, an Ann Arbor–based business delivering fresh Michigan apples and cider, is getting Indiana ready for fall. The truck will make stops in several area cities this weekend, including Noblesville, Carmel, Plainfield, and Indianapolis.

From the owners of King Dough, Natural State Provisions (414 Dorman St.) launched its soft opening last week. The debut menu includes fried chicken, fried catfish, a farmhouse salad, and pulled pork.

With LGBTQ+ female owners, Helm Coffee Company (2324 Shelby St.) opened on Saturday, offering coffee, ice cream, pastries, and sparkling tea in Garfield Park.

North High Brewing Co. is opening its second Indianapolis location on September 29 at Circle Centre’s COhatch coworking space.

Bier Brewery plans to open a 6,000-square-foot, all-ages taproom next summer in Noblesville. The project includes a playground, a dog park, indoor and outdoor seating, and a coworking office space at 1681 S. 10th St.

Bee Coffee Roasters closed its doors after 16 years on Sunday, citing the rising costs of goods and labor shortages.

Illinois-based fast-casual restaurant Beef-A-Roo is opening a location in Lebanon, following through with business plans of expanding the chain to about 50 restaurants across the Midwest and Southeast.