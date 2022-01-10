The Feed: The Brasserie’s Standing Ovation, Bulldog Tavern, And More

Congratulations to The Brasserie (1258 Windsor St., 317-800-7099) which earned a mention on USA Today’s Readers’ Choice 10Best list of best new restaurants in the country. A panel of national food and travel experts nominated their 20 favorite restaurants that opened in the past year, ranging from chef-driven fast-casual concepts to high-end dining, and proclaimed that “the European-themed Brasserie, tucked inside an eclectic four-screen movie theater in Indianapolis, is the perfect invitation for dinner and a movie all under one roof.”

Later this month, local couple P.J. and Erika Steele will open a Carmel location of Just Love Coffee Cafe (12525 Old Meridian St.). The Nashville-based company with a charitable and community-focused philosophy serves coffee made with fair-trade small-batch beans and an all-day menu of breakfast burritos, artisan waffles, soups, and sweets.

ClusterTruck, the Indy-based delivery-only, software-driven restaurant, has launched a new breakfast menu at its Broad Ripple and downtown kitchens. Breakfast will now be served seven days a week (Mon.–Fri., 8­–10:30 a.m.; Sat.–Sun., 8 a.m.–1 p.m.). New menu items range from Hot Chicken & Waffles to a Hangover Bagel Hamwich.

Public Greens at the Fashion Mall served its last warm grain bowl on January 9. But don’t fret—the Broad Ripple location (902 E. 64th St., 317-964-0865) remains open. Parent company Patachou Inc. also announced the 2022–23 launch of three new Cafe Patachou locations downtown and in Fishers and Carmel.

Bulldog Tavern LLC has applied for a liquor permit at 4923 N. College Ave., dashing hopes that The Sinking Ship and its amazing vegan menu might someday return to that address.