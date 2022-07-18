The Feed: The Fountain Room, BreadWorks, And More

The Fountain Room (830 Massachusetts Ave.) officially opens on July 25, taking inspiration from old-school supper clubs up north and the gorgeous Art Deco visuals of its next-door neighbor, the historic Coca-Cola bottling plant.

Located along the Monon Trail, BreadWorks at Broad Ripple (1050 E. 54th St.) opens its doors tomorrow at 7 a.m., transforming the former Locally Grown Gardens into a bakery-based restaurant featuring chefs Alan Sternberg and Sal Fernandez.

Futuro spin-off Grump’s Slice Stop (2201 E. 46th St.) opens on Wednesday, focusing on large-format pies in the Black Circle complex.

After 41 years, Speedway’s Union Jack Pub permanently closed its doors over the weekend, citing the current labor shortage among the reasons.

A tribute to Filipino cuisine, Queen Eggroll (773 E. Main St., Brownsburg) is set to open soon on the far west side. Expect traditional crunchy lumpia as well as creative riffs such as crab Rangoon eggroll, chicken Alfredo eggroll, and peach cobbler eggroll.