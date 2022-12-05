The Feed: The Garden Table, Upland Brewing, And More

Garden Table​ opened its third location last week, adding a Carmel source for signature pressed juices and locally sourced dishes to its Broad Ripple and Mass Ave shops.

A fourth outlet for Upland Brewing Co. (4939 E. 82nd St., 317-203-9441) came online last Friday, featuring a seasonal menu and rotating beer selection.

18th Street Brewery​ (2829 E. 10th St., 317-875-1170) has closed its eastside location, citing the tight market plaguing the food service industry. In conjunction with this announcement, the company also revealed plans to open an 18th Street Distillery at 2807 E. 10th St. (inside the former Near East Area Renewal space) next year.

Among the events for Greenfield’s Hometown Holiday celebration, a Breakfast with Santa will surely delight on December 17.​

Holiday festivities abound at The Garage Food Hall (906 Carrollton Ave., 317-556-1252​). The dining venue’s 12 Days of Christmas celebration begins on December 11 and features a new activity every day until December 22. Caroling, Christmas trivia, a Christmas market, holiday dancing, ornament painting, tap dancing, and a mixology course are all part of this jubilee.