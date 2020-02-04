The Feed: The Harbour At Bottleworks, Mori Sushi, And More

Bottleworks District announced that another restaurant, The Harbour, has joined the food-hall lineup for this year’s Phase I of the project. MacNiven’s Restaurant & Bar owner Stuart Robertson is behind the traditional British fish-and-chip shop. Expect fried seafood as well as sausage, haggis, pakora, and a selection of international candies.

On Saturday, Studio C (1051 E. 54th St., 317-672-7219) will host an Indy Dough and Circles Ice Cream pop-up, serving apple fritters topped with cinnamon dulce de leche ice cream.

Temporary signage is up for a new Fletcher Place restaurant, Mori Sushi and Ramen Bar (231 S. College Ave.).

Indianapolis Business Journal reports that restaurateur Neal Brown no longer plans to open a restaurant inside the 73-year-old Art Deco building that once housed an Indiana National Bank. Ex-Angie’s List CEO Bill Oesterle is looking for a replacement for the location at 215 East 38th Street.

Indianapolis-based West Fork Whiskey (1660 Bellefontaine St., 317-672-7468) plans to release two bourbon-based canned cocktails, Cold Hamers, on February 1.

The 13,000-square-foot Sun King Fishers Tap Room & Brewery (9713 District North Dr., Fishers, 317-436-1926) celebrated its grand opening over the weekend. The location is adjacent to the Fishers Test Kitchen, which is also open to the public now.

MENU CHANGES

The new (fried chicken–less) menu at Duke’s (2352 S. West St., 317-643-6403) dropped on Monday, unveiling its new headline act, the Honk Tonk Dog: a bacon-wrapped beef frank topped with black beans, pickled red onion, pickled jalapeno, queso fresco, tomatillo jam, and crema.

Tavern on South (423 W. South St., 317-602-3115) launched its winter lunch and dinner menus, adding items like tortilla pizzas, a Buffalo cauliflower wrap, and a selection of Allen Brothers premium steaks.

Never mind that winter has us in its crosshairs. Condado Tacos is pouring limited-edition “Summer’s Not Cancelled” cocktails right now. Go get your Lemon Smash and Tahona Paloma.