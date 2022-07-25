The Feed: The Hulman, Tulip Tree Creamery, And More

Patrick Russ, the Indy native and acclaimed chef who opened The Hulman inside Hotel Indy last year, has left the position, explaining via social media: “I’m looking forward to spending more time with my children and my fiancée right now.”

Tossed-salad chain Green District unveils a new location tomorrow in the Nora Corners Shopping Center, 1250 E. 86th St.

Tulip Tree Creamery’s highly decorated bloomy-rind Trillium earned a first-place spot at last week’s American Cheese Society’s Annual Conference and Competition in Portland, Oregon.

Fort Wayne’s Union Street Market is set to open in September, repurposing part of the historic 39-acre GE campus, now called Electric Works, into a food hall, public market, and test kitchen.

Celebrating Christkindlmarkt in July, the Athenaeum Foundation announced that its Rathskeller Biergarten will be the site of its first-ever European-style Christmas market. The festivities will run November 25 through December 18.

On August 11, Gallery on 16th is pairing up with Adult Spring Break Cocktails for a night of sweet and savory courses paired with beverages from the Indy ready-to-sip cocktail line.