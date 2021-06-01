The Feed: The Jollof Buka, Shelby Street Saloon, And More

Drag brunches, dinners, and cocktail-hour shows are back, perhaps the best evidence that the world is moving toward something like normalcy. Gallery Pastry Bar (110 S. Pennsylvania St., 317-820-5526) is hosting two shows this week for its First Friday series, Flip Flop Fridays. Doors open half an hour before the show, and masks will be required.

Westside newcomer The Jollof Buka (2501 W. Washington St.) is open for takeout and delivery. The Nigerian eatery is named after the famous national dish of Nigeria, jollof rice, a heavily spiced rice dish that is a daily staple in homes and has slight variations across West Africa. “Buka” translates to a roadside stand or a casual restaurant with quick service, so expect the independently owned spot to get your belly full of jollof and get you back on the road quickly.

If you’ve been missing cozy, intimate bar experiences, the Shelby Street Saloon (2849 Shelby St., 317-875-1932) is about to come through for you. They’ve been updating their upstairs bar area into a series of private, richly appointed interiors that make the entire space feel like it’s been yanked out of a late–18th century murder mystery. Think velvet chairs and damask walls, low lighting and the smell of old books. They set out to create a true speakeasy vibe, and they’ve done it in spades.

Moody’s Butcher Shop has opened a Nora-area location across the street from North Central High School. For the uninitiated, Moody’s deals in some of the best cuts of meat you can find in the state. If you’re intimidated by the prospect of cooking, for example, a 40-ounce tomahawk steak at home, let the experts behind the counter give you the tips and tricks you need to get a professional result.

Ruth’s Chris is getting into the Father’s Day brunch game, offering brunch service from June 14–20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu includes filet and spicy crab, and Cajun tenderloin eggs benedict, part of the restaurant’s newly rolled-out brunch service.

Bologna, the distinctly American emulsified lunch meat, gets a bad reputation from coast to coast. Chefs across the Midwest think it deserves a little more respect, and are doing their best to elevate the processed logs and the sandwiches they inhabit. America’s Test Kitchen, on the latest episode of their podcast, talked to Chris Eley of Smoking Goose Meatery about how Indy’s fave Wagyu bologna deserves a second look. From its history as a survival sandwich staple to its modern incarnation as a high-low favorite, this episode is a great look at that childhood lunch meat you may never have thought about twice.