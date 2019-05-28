The Feed: The Lunchbox Collective At Public Greens
This week's roundup of Indy's hottest dining news.
- Last week, the downtown location of Public Greens (301 E. Market St., 317-785-0765) rolled out a zero-waste Lunchbox Collective that serves breakfast, lunch, or dinner in same-day returnable stainless-steel tiffins. Customers pay $30 for the service, which cleans the vessels and composts the leftovers.
- The Brownsburg Farmers Market kicks off June 6 at the Town Hall Green 4–7 p.m. Among the 40-plus vendors, the Kiwanis Club will serve fresh strawberry shortcake with ice cream.
- Two Chicks Whisky Business (120 E. Main St., Plainfield, 317-698-1287) opened earlier this month, converting its food truck–based business into a brick-and-mortar bakery.
- Conrad Indianapolis (50 W. Washington St., 317-713-5000) has hired a new executive chef, Sven Hildebrandt. Having received his culinary arts diploma from Hotel Russischer Hof in Weimar, Germany, Hildebrandt has 20 years’ experience at hotel properties in Virginia, Arizona, and Ireland.
- Housed in a 1937 post office, restored but still sporting that dark, Raymond Chandler patina, RFD Franklin (55 W. Madison St., Franklin) opens tonight after weeks of friends and family previews. Expect steakhouse fare and a full bar.