The Feed: The Mash House, Big Bear Biscuits, And More

West Fork Whiskey Co.’s 30,000-square-foot agritourism facility opens to the public on August 20, home base for an expanded distillery with the capacity to produce upward of 5,000 53-gallon barrels each year, as well as executive chef Carlos Salazar’s family-friendly restaurant, The Mash House.

Dean Sample’s northside breakfast blockbuster Big Bear Biscuits already has a second location in the works: a conversion of Brownsburg’s former Dawson’s Too Sticks & Stones that is shooting for a late-fall opening.

Three new vendors have taken up residence inside The Garage Food Hall: Skewer-based Sal & Pimenta, from the owners of Gaucho’s Fire; Palavana Cubano, from the owner of J’s Lobster; and Panadas, an empanada restaurant from the Azucar Morena family.

St. Elmo Steak House recently released a new ready-to-pour bottled cocktail: the St. Elmo Old Fashioned. Also known as Pop’s Old Fashioned, the smooth sipper that combines bourbon whiskey, orange, and bitters is available at liquor and grocery stores.

World-champion competitive eater (and new Hoosier) Joey Chestnut has accepted a few eating challenges that will go down during upcoming Indianapolis Indians games at Victory Field, beginning with tomorrow’s dollar-menu binge. On August 23, Chestnut will return to smash the current world record for popcorn-eating.

The St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish annual SausageFest returns this Friday and Saturday, a late-summer street fest that features a beer and wine garden, live music, tasty meats from L.E. Kincaid and Sons, and a variety of vendors providing food and dessert choices.

Go ahead and mark your calendar for the Mitchell Persimmon Festival September 17–24. The tribute to Indiana’s signature squishy fruit is celebrating its 75th year.