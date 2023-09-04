The Feed: The Missing Brick, Command Coffee, and More

The Pizza Diva, Que Alexander, has sold her award-winning pizzeria, The Missing Brick (6404 Rucker Rd., 317-257-7557). Don’t worry, pizza lovers. The 21-and-older pizzeria lives on, with the same staff and menu, new hours, and more beer offerings than before.

Rise and shine, coffee lovers. Chicago-based Command Coffee (2910 N. College Ave.) plans to open a new location in the vacant Starbucks on Monument Circle.

Get those fall feelings on September 16 at A Cup of Chai (1023 Shelby St., 317-998-4463), when the new shop spills the tea on chai history in an interactive collab with Afternoon Chai. Chai tastings and savory South Asian snacks are a perfect pairing for sipping and learning.

Hurry up and grab those tickets to witness local chefs Dean Sample, Aziz Mountassar, Emily Oakley, and Matt Steinbronn create a once-in-a-lifetime meal for the latest Chef’s Night Off Indy on September 10 at the newly opened Nando’s Mexican & Brazilian Cuisine (834 E. 64th St.). Zach Wilks, Brian Oliver, and Curtis McGaha will mix up cool cocktail pairings as well.

Moveable Feast (5143 E. 65th St.), a champion of locally sourced food and small business, celebrated 26 years serving the Indianapolis area this fall.