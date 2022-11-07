The Feed: The Prewitt, Milktooth, And More

After nearly two years of previews, The Prewitt (121 W. Main St., Plainfield) has announced its grand opening. On November 18, the refurbished theater debuts its elevated comfort menu. Expect braised short rib and lamb shank as well as blue cornmeal–crusted catfish with muffaletta aioli and pickled green-tomato jam. Executive chef Ricky Hatfield has been working on some fun movie house–inspired treats, such as a buttered popcorn–based amuse bouche and Sour Patch pie for dessert.

It has always been a beacon for brunch, but now Milktooth (534 Virginia Ave., 317-986-5131) is opening its garage doors for Friday Night Burger Socials from 6–9 p.m. Music and weekly drink specials accompany the Milkpatty Melts, beer-battered onion rings, and brownie ice cream.

Charcuterie standout Old Major Market has some new ​holiday food options available for preorder, ranging from pasture-fresh turkey to macaroni and cheese made with brie and sharp cheddar to mashed sweet potatoes with nutty crumble.

Indy vodka-water maker Mom Water​ announced its newest flavor, Carol. The cranberry-lime canned beverage named after your favorite neighbor is only in town for the holidays.

4 Birds Bakery (607 N. Fulton St.) is hosting a Crunchwrap pop-up on November 11 at its Cottage Home location. Line up from 4–7 p.m. to get your hands on one of the three versions of the Taco Bell–inspired tortilla stuffed with ingredients such as hot dogs, pico de gallo, cheesy rice, and falafel. Fried ice cream from Circles Ice Cream will also be served.

Festiva (1217 E. 16th St., 317-635-4444)​ has a new seasonal margarita, a pomegranate cranberry ginger variety topped with bright orange zest, with a cinnamon-sugar rim.

Instructional cocktail party host Mixo Indy​ will lead a four-week mixology course, Mixo 101, early next year. Sign-ups start November 12.

Landlocked Baking Company (120 S. Audubon Rd., 317-207-2127) opens its Thanksgiving dessert preorders today. Limited quantities of brandied pumpkin pie​, rum cake, and vegan vanilla chai cake are priced at $40.