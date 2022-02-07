The Feed: The Slaughtered Lamb, Meat Cakes, And More

Beware the moon, keep clear of the moors, and don’t miss out on Scarlet Lane Gastropub’s (1702 Bellefontaine St., 317-602-7730) all-ages Slaughtered Lamb Pop-Up all February long. Celebrating the iconic movie An American Werewolf in London, the Kennedy-King watering hole features a British-inspired menu that (naturally) includes fish and chips and bangers and mash with all the trimmings, two new specialty brews, and brew cocktails.

Indy’s Harder Brunch comedy food podcast presents its second annual Meat Cake Invitational on February 20. Join co-host Dyke Michaels and the podcast crew, along with five innovative Indy chefs, Adam Ditter, Jordan Wiler, Alan Sternberg, Bridget Horan, and Zach Rohan, as they make incredible edible works of art. This event will be held at Almost Famous (721 Massachusetts Ave., 317-986-7877) and will kick off with a cocktail hour at 11 a.m. Tickets are $25 and are available at Eventbrite.

Six new tenants are pulling into The Garage Food Hall (906 Carrollton Ave., 317-556-1252) this spring. Twenty Two Juice Bar, which serves smoothies, fresh juices, and acai bowls, has already opened. Great Legs Wine Bar will become the food hall’s third 21-plus bar concept. Yamallama will brings homemade soups, salads, and deli-style sandwiches. J’s Lobster owner J. Wolf debuts Paladar, a Cuban sandwich shop, while the owners of Gaucho’s Fire are opening Sal & Pimenta, a Latin American skewer spot, and Azucar Morena’s owners will open Panadas, an empanada joint.

The Roost is bringing brunch tidings to Nora in April 2022. Sahm’s Hospitality Group has announced that it is changing up the space adjacent to Big Lug Canteen on the Monon with a huge selection of breakfast, brunch, coffee, and cocktails from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.