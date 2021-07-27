The Feed: The Spark, West Fork Whiskey’s Agritourism Project, And More

The Spark, Speedway’s very first locally owned coffee shop, opens this week in Speedway, following months of hot anticipation. The shop sells a variety of Bee Coffee drinks and pastries.

West Fork Whiskey is breaking ground on one of Indiana’s most ambitious distillery tourism projects. The whiskey brand recently announced plans for a 35,000-square-foot agritoursim campus in Westfield. The entire project will take up 12 acres at the corner of 191st Street and Horton Road, offering visitors an intimate view of the distilling business, from the grain bill to the bottle, along with an event space, speakeasy, and restaurant, as well as all their production facilities. Look for a potential opening sometime in 2022.

Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band now has a big damn hot sauce with a lot of flavor, named after the groups beloved washboard player, Breezy. You can pick up Breezy’s Bean Blossom Hot Sauce at The Wild Olive in Nashville next time you’re tooling around beautiful Brown County.

When the immersive Van Gogh exhibit, The Lume, opens this week at Newfields, you can grab a snack to match the aesthetic. Just Pop In! has created a specialty flavored-popcorn blend called Starry Night (featuring white-chocolate, blueberry, and lemon) to munch on while you take in the floor-to-ceiling immersive projections of some of history’s most famous works.

You can now find Landlocked Baking Company’s pastries at Rabble Coffee. Jordan Justice was baking their vegan treats and recently decided to take a little sabbatical, but Indy’s vegan pastry community is strong, so you don’t have to go without. If you’re a near-Eastside resident, you can save a few blocks’ worth of travel and get two faves in one place.

Museum By Moonlight is back after last year’s pandemic hiatus. The just-for-big-kids (21+) event is an annual tradition at The Children’s Museum, where food and beverage vendors will get you (responsibly) lit so you can do what you’ve always wanted: play with the exhibits with joyful abandon with only other adults to share the mini construction equipment.