The Feed: Thirsty Scholar, Bar One Fourteen, And More

If you haven’t heard the news, the International Marketplace Coalition is inching nearer to the opening of their new Global Village Welcome Center, which will feature everything from a kitchen and event space, class rooms and dance studios, and lots of museum exhibits. The IMC is a nonprofit that helps businesses get established in the International Marketplace neighborhood, which represents hundreds of countries in its coalition of restaurants and retailers that dot the 38th Street and Lafayette Road neighborhood.

Scarlet Lane Brewery chef Erin Kem and brewer Eilise Lane are putting on a three-course menu with drink pairings for their South Broad Ripple location. The spread features dishes like “Fatal Attraction” (a parsnip soup with beet puree) and Red Rum (a red drum fish entree). This is not a ticketed event and will be first-come, first-served on February 14th from 4 to 8 p.m.

Clay Terrace is opening an outdoor igloo dining experience where patrons can enjoy safe, warm outdoor dining with food and cocktails from Prime 47. Just as it sounds, guests can reserve a private igloo for their party and get a little taste of pre-COVID life. Just make sure you tip your servers for dashing in and out of the cold. The event runs through April 21st. Email [email protected] to reserve your spot.

Bar One Fourteen (114 E. 49th St., 317-925-0765) is doing socially distanced Valentine’s Day like only they can: with boxes of all the V-Day goodies any proper celebration requires. Each box includes a bouquet of fresh flowers from Willow and Star Flowers, treats from Patachou pastry chef Katy Hawkins, a full boggle of batched cocktails, and a sexy playlist from Daimien Weems and Corey Ewing. Throw a bow on that bad boy and you’ve got a gift and a date all in one convenient package for $42.

After being on the receiving end of a speeding car, The Thirsty Scholar (111 E. 16th St., 317-622-0646) will be reopening April 1st. Brandine Burdine and Ryan Sanchez, owners of Commissary and Brick and Mortar in The Garage Food Hall, were planning on opening the spot in March but the physics of car accidents have pushed things back while they replace some windows. The Thirsty Scholar in its original form was a funky mix of bar and cafe, closing abruptly in spring of 2018 with little explanation other than a letter taped to the door from Kevin Schmidlin saying it was a “hell of a ride.”

Beholder (1844 E. 10th St., 317-419-3471) is holding down the fort when it comes to sexy food Valentine’s Day indulgence for the lover you want to take to the nicest Red Lobster in town. Chedda Bae is what they’re calling the event, and the menu will feature oysters, “chedda bae” biscuits with lobster roe butter, whole steamed Battle Rock Dungeness crab, loaded potato and drawn butter, plus a choice of ice cream or sorbet. You’re definitely going to want a cigarette after.

The next truck popping up at the Signature Table in Fishers is an Indianapolis favorite, Chef Dan’s Southern Comfort. Though the brick-and-mortar location closed, the truck is still going strong, and you can choose between old favorites like the shrimp po boy or gumbo, and you’ll be able to get yours in Fishers every Wednesday for the entire month of February to celebrate Mardi Gras season.