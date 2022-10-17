The Feed: Thunderbird, Sweetgreen, And More

Craft cocktail icon Thunderbird will close its doors on New Year’s Eve after nine years in the Fountain Square building that once hosted music acts as far back as the 1950s.

Citing employee and customer safety concerns, Starbucks announced last week that it will shut down its Monument Circle location on October 28.

Construction is underway for the new Fundae’s Ice Cream & Sweets shop in Westfield at the corner of Spring Mill Road and 161st Street.

Downtown Indy’s Sweetgreen location opened last week at 157 E. New York St.

Multiuse complex Nickel Plate Station in Fishers has lined up two commercial tenants coming soon to the property: Angelo’s Italian Market and Rush Bowls, a healthy-eating chain out of Boulder, Colorado.