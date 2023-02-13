The Feed: Tinker Coffee, a Rook Pop-Up, and More

Indy roaster Tinker Coffee announced plans to open its first standalone cafe outside of the airport. Look for it this spring on the street level of the 360 Market Square apartment tower at 360 E. Market St.

Lil Dumplings owner Carlos Salazar returns to his roots on February 24 with a Rook Pop Up at Milktooth (534 Virginia Ave., 317-986-5131). The one-night event lasts from 6 to 10 p.m. Expect “old-school hip-hop, great food, great people, and lots of booze” as well as contributions from fellow chefs Jonathan Brooks and Esteban Rosas.

A new Lincoln Square Pancake House has opened downtown at 150 W. Market St.

Last week, Circle City Eats launched another on-site ghost kitchen, Knife + Board Artisan Eats.

Smash’d Burger Bar plans to open by May 1 at 10 Johnson Avenue in Irvington, taking over the former Boujie Biscuit location.

After a 19-month closure and makeover, the original southside Brozinni Pizzeria (810 S. Emerson Ave., 317-865-0911) is back in operation.

Le Macaron French Pastries‘ newest location had its grand opening over the weekend at Carmel’s Clay Terrace. The boutique confectionary specializes in authentic French macarons, gelato, party boxes, European-style coffees, and gourmet chocolates.