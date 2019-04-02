The Feed: Tinker Coffee, Garcia’s Hot Dog Cart, and More

Food & Wine Magazine released its second annual list of “The Best Coffee in Every State,” and Tinker Coffee (1125 W. 16th St., 317-438-5728) got the nod in Indiana. The editors noted the roastery’s recent move from its small original location at 212 E. 16th St. to the 10,000 square-feet facility a mile and a half away, and gave props to founders and owners Steve Hall and Jeff Johnson for turning Indy into a coffee destination. “There was coffee here before Hall and Johnson showed up in 2014,” says writer David Landsel, “but Tinker has turned the city into a player.”

Spring has officially arrived. Garcia’s Hot Dog Cart is open for the season at the corner of 16th Street and Emerson Avenue. Abacuc Garcia has been operating the cult favorite hot dog cart for seven years.

Indiana Grown, the program from the state Department of Agriculture, shared more details about its upcoming Farmers Market at the Indianapolis International Airport. According to the Indianapolis Star, construction will start later this year for the 3832-square-foot space in terminal B. The market will carry goods made by Indiana businesses, and offer a menu created by chef Greg Hardesty, fresh off the launch of his mixed-use culinary space, Studio C (1051 E. 54th St., 317-796-9831).

Brunch is coming. Bluebeard (653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1580) is hosting a Brunch of Thrones event on April 14 to mark the premiere of the final season of HBO’s megahit, Game of Thrones that evening.The three-course feast of seven kingdoms is $99 per person and includes wine pairings.