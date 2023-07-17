The Feed: Up Cellar, Please & Thank You, And More

The owners of the local trio of Taxman Brewing Company locations and Pizza & Libations expanded their restaurant family with Up Cellar (63 Baldwin St., Bargersville, 317-533-0845), a speakeasy-style steakhouse. The upper-level, 21-and-over lounge offers elevated food, drinks, and rooftop seating Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 11 p.m.

Louisville coffee shop and bakery Please & Thank You opened an Indianapolis location today at 849 Massachusetts Avenue.

Slippery Noodle Inn (372 S. Meridian St.) will host a free Red, White and Blues Celebration on July 22. The parking lot party will feature drink specials, live music, and a cookout.

Mom Water co-founders Jill and Bryce Morrison have released a companion batch of Dad Waters, which are uncarbonated, fruit-infused, and tequila-based.