The Feed: Upland Brewing Company, Slim Chickens, and More

With its VIP soft opening this week, Upland Brewing Company is nearly ready to launch its newest location at Clay Terrace.

Founded in Arkansas, fast casual chain Slim Chickens is bringing its hand-breaded tenders to two northside addresses: 5730 W. 86th Street and 100 E. Spring Mill Pointe Drive in Westfield.

A Cup of Chai (1028 Shelby St., 317-998-4463) will host an interactive Chai History & Tasting event on September 13. During this collaboration with Ruchi Shah of Afternoon Chai, guests will enjoy a flight of five varieties of chai and savory South Asian snacks while learning about the history of the drink.

The Prewitt (121 W. Main St., Plainfield, 317-203-5240) sets the scene for a Pacific Northwest Wine Dinner on August 30. Wines from Washington state’s Chateau Ste. Michelle will be featured during the 4-course plated dinner.

Lucas Oil Stadium has been named one of the top vegan-friendly NFL stadiums in the country by PETA.