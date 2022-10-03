The Feed: Upland, The Alley Cat, And More

Upland Brewing Company has unveiled its newest taphouse. Serving seasonal food and the brewery’s rotating beers, this location will replace the MacKenzie River Pizza Grill & Pub (which closed this year after more than 10 years of business) at ​4939 E. 82nd St.

The Alley Cat Lounge (6267 Carrollton Ave., 317-257-4036​) plans to expand its dining and drinking area into the next-door space formerly occupied by Egyptian Cafe & Hookah Bar. Customers at the time-honored Broad Ripple dive bar can expect an expanded food program to accompany the lounge’s 16 taps.

The latest Big Woods Restaurant, located inside The Fashion Mall, hosts its grand opening on October 8. The menu touts a variety of craft beers, cocktails, and the Nashville-based company’s signature artisan pizza.

One of Chicago’s staple pizza chains continues its descent upon Indy, as a new Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria (13147 Parkside Dr., Fishers, 317-975-1980) becomes the sixth location serving the company’s deep-dish pies in Central Indiana.

Hi & Mighty distillery is hosting a release party for its newest canned cocktail on October 7 at Monon 30 (1118 E. 30th St.). The event will celebrate Hi & Mighty’s Spiced Apple Sidekick, a perfect flavor for a crisp fall evening.