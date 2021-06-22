The Feed: Upland’s New Location, Joey Chestnut, And More

Southport cycling enthusiasts are about to have one more reason to hop on their saddles as Upland Brewing Company announces the opening of the Upland Southport Bike Bar. Teaming up with the folks at Gray Goat Bicycle Company, the new Upland tasting room will be located on the top floor of Gray Goat’s Southport Road shop.

Rize, the brunch restaurant concept from Cunningham Restaurant Group, recently announced its third location in Carmel’s Gateway Plaza, next to fellow CRG restaurant, BRU Burger Bar.

Did you know world-record hot dog scarfer Joey Chestnut is now an Indy resident? Neither did we! He’s joined up with Huse Culinary (home of St. Elmo and Harry & Izzy’s) to release a line of branded sauces, and in doing so relocated to the Circle City. Now he’s back to his most famous antics: putting away Nathan’s Hot Dogs like he stole them.

With the Saturday Broad Ripple Farmers Market relocated to Second Presbyterian Church for the summer, locals have another option for filling their string bags. The new SoBro Farmers Market has found a home at Black Circle Brewing on Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. The smaller location means you can pop in and out for, say, vegan treats from Black Cat Bakery or fresh-cut flowers from Holloway’s Garden.

Foundation Coffee Company just released a new menu for summer, which includes Polish paçzki filled with seasonal jam or pastry cream, moon pies, lemon-lavender tea cakes, and a summer biscuit sandwich that marries chef Twinkle VanWinkle’s authentic Mississippi pimento cheese, house tomato jam, cilantro scallion scramble, and turkey chorizo on the now-famous brown sugar buttermilk biscuit.