The Feed: Vegan Donuts, Borage, And More

In delicious plant-based news: Landlocked Baking Company (120 S. Audubon Rd.), the Irvington bakery that feeds Coat Check Coffee, Provider, Heartbreaker, and Strange Bird, showcased five gorgeous vegan doughnuts for sale this weekend on social media. The post served as a reminder that they provide a large selection of plant-based options, including a drool-worthy breakfast sandwich. Also, Blue Sushi Sake Grill (2721 E. 86th St., 317-489-3151) is offering new #veganuary specials, including a vegan version of the fan-favorite Tuna Tower and an alternative to shrimp tempura that can be found in the Vegan Black Dragon and Vegan Hot Night. And The Missing Brick (6404 Rucker Rd., 317-257-7557) has two new vegan pizzas, The Stripper and The Smoking Flower.

The Ferguson House Bistro & Bar (78 Franklin St., Nashville, 812-988-4042), a former boarding house built in 1873 recently transformed into a bistro and bar in Brown County, is adding a new vegan menu on January 12. The seasonal list will feature sandwiches, flatbreads, soups, and salads for dine-in or takeout Tuesday–Saturday.

Josh Kline and Zoe Taylor, both celebrated chefs from Milktooth’s early days, plan to open Borage [rhymes with “forage”] at 5243 W. 16th St. in Speedway. Envisioning a neighborhood market, bakery, and restaurant, the couple will serve comfort staples, as well as rotating dishes and baked goods, sourcing ingredients from Indiana farms. Construction is expected to begin in early 2022, with the restaurant opening later in the year.

Beginning January 10, Tinker Street (402 E. 16th St., 317-925-5000) will be open for dinner service on Monday evenings.

Sarah and Cory Campbell, both currently air traffic controllers, plan to make a huge career pivot in early 2022 as they open 2,000-square-foot Field to Fork, a hybrid cafe and market in downtown Franklin. The concept, selling fresh products grown and made in Indiana in a year-round farmers market–type setting, will feature Cory working as the butcher along with 15 to 20 local vendors filling in the store’s inventory. Field to Fork will also offer classes in hydroponic gardening.

As Indy prepares to host the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship this coming Monday, Hard Truth Bar in The Garage food hall at Bottleworks has created signature team drinks: The Roll Tide and Bulldog Beer. Go Team!