The Feed: Vicino, Gather 22, and More

By mid-April, the owners of The Oakmont (323 N. Delaware St., 317-746-6097) plan to open a new Italian restaurant named Vicino in the former Hedge Row American Bistro spot down the block, at 350 Massachusetts Avenue. Diners can expect an elevated modern Italian menu featuring fresh pasta from Indy’s Nicole-Taylor’s Pasta & Market.

Byrne’s Grilled Pizza plans to open a sister restaurant, Gather 22, in Herron-Morton.

The newest Slapfish location came aboard Saturday in The Yard at Fishers District.

Southern California–based Everbowl, a build-your-own superfood bowl restaurant, plans to bring its vibrant acai, pitaya, and matcha creations to Brownsburg. The counter-service business will move into the former Brown Skin Coffee spot in the Green Street Depot.

Craft roaster Illumine Coffee (8517 Westfield Blvd., 317-942-3526) opened a brick-and-mortar outpost in Nora over the weekend.

A new southside restaurant named Antilogy (5867 N. State Rd. 135, Greenwood) announced a February 27 grand opening. Its focus will be on “refined brunch and craft coffee in the morning and a comfortable lounge space with sharable plates at night.”

A comfy Broad Ripple breakfast source for 31 years, 3 Sisters Cafe (6223 N. Guilford Ave.) has closed.

Covington, Kentucky, taco restaurant Agave & Rye is set to open its first Indianapolis location on February 22 in downtown’s CityWay complex.

Crumbl Cookies opened a location in Avon last week at 8738 E. U.S. Highway 36.