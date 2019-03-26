The Feed: West Fork Whiskey, Saraga, and More

West Fork Whiskey (1660 Bellefontaine St., 317-672-7468) is reviving a classic Indiana spirit with the release of Old Hamer, a whiskey originally made in 1825 by the Hamer family in the Spring Mill Village of Lawrence County. It will be available to the public on April 1 in two forms; 80-proof straight bourbon and cask-strength straight bourbon.

Saraga International Market, the king of Indy’s specialty markets, will open its fourth location in a former Target store at 8448 Center Run Drive near Castleton Square Mall. According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, it will be the largest store for the Indianapolis-based business, with 101,000 square feet of space. A minimum of 20,000 square feet will be dedicated to ethnic food vendors and restaurants, including a food court. It’s expected to open in early 2020. Saraga currently has groceries in central Indiana at Lafayette Square (3604 Commercial Dr., 317-388-9999) and Greenwood (2308 E. Stop 11 Rd., 317-300-0080), as well as one in Columbus, Ohio.

Hammond-based 18th St. Brewery is opening a tasting room at 2929 E. 10th St., in the former home of Love Handle (now open at 877 Massachusetts Ave.). According to an Instagram post by Indiana On Tap, the brewery will have an unofficial food relationship with Gomez BBQ when it opens in the same building. (Gomez currently has a stand inside Indianapolis City Market at 222 E. Market St.) No timeline was announced.

Noblesville couple Amy and Chris Long will open Fork + Ale House on April 25 in Carmel at 350 Veterans Way, right next to Sun King Spirits. According to the Indianapolis Star, the restaurant will be family- and dog-friendly, serving house brews, adult slushies, and a food menu with everything from smoked meats to breakfast tacos.

His Place Eatery (6916 E. 30th St., 317-545-4890) is celebrating 10 years in business this week with daily Facebook giveaways. Chef James “Mackie” Jones and his wife Shawn will offer a free dessert to the first 10 people who say “Happy 10th Anniversary” on March 27 and a free meal to 10 people chosen from public nominations.