The Feed: Wildwood Market, Daisy Bar, And More

Craig and Emily Sanders, the owners of Wildwood Market (1015 Virginia Ave., 317-737-2653) announced this morning via social media that they will no longer operate their locally stocked specialty market, explaining that “the time has come for us to move on to our next adventure.” They expect to close the business during the first week of February.

Visit La Margarita Fountain Square (1043 Virginia Ave., 317-384-1457) until January 15 for a preview of its upcoming Daisy Bar concept on Mass Ave. The restaurant will showcase menu items such as pan-fried birria dumplings, braised short rib, and batches of housemade sauces.

Family-owned Angelo’s Italian Market (11649 Maple St., Fishers) will open in late February.

Osteria by Fabio Viviani (11505 N. Illinois St., Carmel, 317-689-6330) is now serving brunch.

Fountain Square Brewing (1301 Barth Ave., 317-493-1410) will remain a part of Indy’s burgeoning craft beer market. The brewery is set to reopen shortly after the acquisition by Beppe Cuello and his wife, Dama, which is scheduled to close January 15.