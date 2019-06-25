The Feed: Wyliepalooza And 16-Bit Open New Locations
This week's roundup of Indy's hottest dining news.
- At the end of June, look out for Wyliepalooza (1049 E. 54th St.) along the Monon in SoBro. The ice cream parlor is expanding its reach beyond its Irvington flagship (and Brownsburg outpost).
- The Indy-based nonprofit Building Tomorrow is hosting the Indy Burger Battle on July 27 on Georgia Street downtown. More than 15 Indy restaurants will compete with slider-sized burgers in this showdown. Celebrity judges and attendees will sample the goods and crown the champion. Visit buildingtomorrow.org for tickets and information on the charity group, which uses proceeds to provide access to quality education in East Africa.
- The Lemon Bar (95 E. Pine St., Zionsville, 317-344-0472) has extended its hours, now open until 9 p.m. Tuesday–Saturday, all the better for sipping frozen rosés as the sun sets.
- Punch Bowl Social (120 S. Meridian St., 317-249-8613) serves up a new spring/summer menu, including a Sip & Support cocktail for Pride Month. One dollar from every cocktail sold will be donated to The Trevor Project, an organization that provides crisis intervention to LGBTQ people under the age of 25.
- Grab a blanket or lawn chair for this year’s Party on the Plaza, the Indianapolis City Market’s (222 E. Market St., 317-634-9266) family-friendly Fourth of July celebration from 7 to 11 p.m. The night will be filled with live entertainment, a Tomlinson Tap Room beer garden, classic outdoor games, and a perfect view of the IPL Downtown Freedom Fest fireworks display. Kids ages 12 and under get in for free, and tickets are only $6 for adults and $4 for senior citizens.
- 16-Bit Bar + Arcade (110 E. New York St.) is declaring game-on this Thursday, June 27, at 4 p.m. when it opens its doors to the public. The retro watering hole offers classic arcade games, old-school cocktails, and beer selections. Play for free with the purchase of a beverage.