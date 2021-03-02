The Feed: Yaso Jamaican Grill, Mystery Meat Pop-Up, And More

Yaso Jamaican Grill (1501 Prospect St., 317-744-0011) opened last Friday, bringing a brand-new Jamaican flavor to the Fountain Square neighborhood. Everything on the menu is made in-house and from scratch, from the juicy jerk chicken right off the grill/smoker, to the beef patties, to the house pot roast. It’s easy to find, too. Just look for the lighted Jamaican flag when you drive east on Prospect from Pioneer Fountain, or walk until the scent of jerk spices draws you in.

There are so many reasons to love Asaka Japanese Restaurant’s (6414 E. 82nd St., 317-576-0556) sushi and cuisine, and now there’s one more: coloring pages! While you wait for your call-ahead sushi (and be sure to call ahead since Asaka only offers a limited number of takeout orders per night), you can pass the time with some coloring book–style pages packed with stylized sushi.

Vegan chef Logan McMahan just hosted his first pop-up at Strange Bird, cleverly titled Mystery Meat. The first run featured pitch-perfect plant-based versions of tavern foods like the Nashville Hottie, a thick slab of oyster mushrooms topped with lime slaw, butter pickles, and ranch on a sourdough biscuit.

Hard Truth Hills is hosting an Easter Beer Hunt, which is exactly the adult egg hunt it sounds like. On April 3rd and 4th, the Brown County campus will welcome visitors over 21 to find Quaff On beer and Hard Truth spirits scattered around the wooded location. Organizers are limiting participants to 50, with tickets going for $35 each.

The latest Sahm’s project, Hoss Bar & Grill (7870 E. 96th St., Fishers, 317-841-3014), is open on the Northside. Perhaps the best way to describe the menu is, “If Texas went to culinary school.” Imagine wedge salads piled high with fixins, a chicken sandwich breaded in Cap’n Crunch cereal, and a regular sundae special combining scratch-baked goods with a generous swirl of soft-serve ice cream. It’s over-the-top in a fun, creative, and new way.

Near-Eastside pizza spot Futuro (19 Cruse St.) is on the verge of opening. According to social media, the staff is trained, the space is ready, and the ovens are dialed in. Look forward to three pizza styles: tavern, Detroit, and school-lunch (baked in sheet trays and served in squares just like in your middle school cafeteria).

Wildwood Market (1015 Virginia Ave., 317-737-2653) is launching an in-shop CSA (community supported agriculture) available for pickup at the store. They’re splitting the CSA season into two 13-week sessions, April through June and July through September, so you can choose your produce preference or sign up for both before the end of March and get 10-percent off your membership. Spots are limited with a $50 deposit to claim yours.

Patios are starting to open up, from Tlaolli’s emerald green picnic tables, to Mayfair Taproom’s roofed patio, to the classic vibes at Broad Ripple Brewpub. Though no one needs any additional motivation to spend money at restaurants, now is a great time to get a sunny table outside and leave a fat tip.