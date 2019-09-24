The Feed: Yujo, Verde Flavors Of Mexico, And More

Counter-service ramen-and-boba shop Yujo (9431 N. Meridian St.) served its first noodle bowls last Friday. Owner Paul Yu patterned the business after the Japanese fast-serve model.

Ironworks adds another dining option to its lineup this Saturday, Verde Flavors of Mexico brings its family-recipe street tacos, empanadas, paella, and molcajete to the former B Spot Burger location. Verde already runs two other restaurants in Carmel and Fishers.

Pier 48 (130 S. Pennsylvania St., 317-560-4848) opened last week, offering an “East Coast sea-to-table dining experience” across from Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Fountain Square businesses including Kuma’s Corner, Milktooth, Imbibe, New Day Craft, Fountain Square Brewing Co., and Red Lion Grog House will participate in an End the Backlog fundraiser on Friday and Saturday, donating proceeds from select menu items to the nonprofit that works to clear the backlog of untested rape kits in every state.

Set on 325 wooded acres in Brown County, Hard Truth Hills and Quaff ON! Brewing Co. hosts a barrel aged brew festival this weekend. Tickets and details available here.

MENU CHANGES



Milk & Honey Bakery (111 S. Vine St., Plainfield) has new fall menu items, including a snickerdoodle cookie sandwich … Pots & Pans Pie Co. (4915 N. College Ave.) added a butternut squash­–and–goat cheese hand pie to its roster … Bru Burger (12901 Old Meridian St., Carmel; 410 Massachusetts Ave.; 350 Westfield Rd., Noblesville; 2499 Perry Crossing Way, Plainfield) rolled out a new menu that includes a Sweet Swiss Bison Burger, taco salad dressed with jalapeño-buttermilk dressing, and an Impossible Hiki’ole Burger with maple-chipotle glaze, guacamole, iceberg, and cucumber-mango-pineapple relish.