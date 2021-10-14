The Healthy Food Cafe Rises and Shines

AS A CERTIFIED personal trainer, Erica Bryant understands the value of good nutrition, having taken an interest in the subject while she was working in hospitals as a medical assistant and attending nursing school. “To me, healthy food means nutrient-dense,” she explains. “It’s something that provides you with the vitamins, minerals, and protein your body needs.”

To that end, the U.S. Navy veteran prepares flavorful and wholesome eats at The Healthy Food Cafe along the lines of grilled Cajun shrimp tacos, bone broths, five-cheese quesadillas, and BBQ chicken flatbread pizza. She doesn’t shy away from serving meat, poultry, and seafood, but almost everything on the menu also has a vegetarian alternative or a vegan counterpart. “People really like our Asian stir grill bowls,” she points out. “We don’t use any oil to make them, just organic vegetables, and customers can pick their own protein.”

The cafe evolved from a food-truck concept to a brick-and-mortar restaurant in 2015 but closed in 2020 due to flooding and ongoing repairs. Fortunately, Bryant was able to regroup and reopen in September on Stop 11 Road, just 2 miles west of her original space. “Response has been really good,” she says. “Our old regulars quickly found us at the new location, and we’ve added some new regulars who didn’t know anything about us before.”

The Healthy Food Cafe also houses a full bakery and serves a selection of cold-pressed juices and specialty organic coffee drinks. Although the menu stays pretty consistent year-round, Bryant does cook up plenty of specials to highlight seasonal ingredients—the October “shake of the month,” for instance, is an earthy sweet potato pie variation with protein powder, cinnamon, and choice of milk. Gluten-free desserts, such as cheesecake and black-bean brownies, make a sweet finale to any meal.

On the horizon, Bryant is working on finding a way to get breakfast hours going again and to re-implement the 24-hour food pick-up service she offered at her old location. She’s also accepting donations toward the healthy Thanksgiving holiday meals she plans to provide for those in need. 1155 E. Stop 11 Rd., 317-476-2361