The Lemon Bar’s Spiced Beet Salad – What’s In That?

Chef Laney Glick’s freshest creation at The Lemon Bar in Zionsville is a colorful mix of Moroccan flavors, where beets share the spotlight with of-the-moment marinated chickpeas. And who can say no to fried shallots?

Baby lettuces are hearty enough to hold heavier vegetables and creamy dressing, but still light and varied in texture. Glick slow-braises red and golden beets before she peels, dices, and roasts them in a Moroccan spice mix of ginger, turmeric, cumin, coriander, white pepper, cinnamon, and allspice. Marinated chickpeas are tangy and flavorful, thanks to a long marinade in olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano, basil, garlic, and red pepper. Crispy shallots get a spicy flavor

bump from a soak in buttermilk and hot sauce before frying. Brined sheep’s-milk feta is a creamy complement to the firmer texture of the beets and chickpeas. Greek yogurt and red wine vinegar give the dressing its zip, with herby accents of chive, mint, and tarragon.