The Feed: Condado Tacos Comes to Mass Ave

Condado Tacos is opening its second Indy location on April 11 at 530 Massachusetts Avenue. The first 100 people through the doors (opening at 11 a.m.) will receive a $25 gift card.

Tyler Shortt has been promoted from line cook to chef de cuisine at Tinker Street (402 E. 16th St., 317-925-5000).

You have until April 20 to get one last giant pork tenderloin sandwich at Nickel Plate Bar & Grill (8654 E. 116th St., 317-841-2888) in Fishers. News of the restaurant’s closing came via an announcement on Facebook last week after 28 years in business. The building was recently sold to Browning Investments, and Nickel Plate says a new restaurant will be in the space at a later date.

Indiana Humanities is hosting Chew on This: What Divides Us dinners all over the state on April 23, designed to explore conversations about how Americans are divided along rural and urban lines. They’ll take place at ten restaurants in Bargersville, Batesville, Carmel, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, New Albany, Renssalaer, South Bend, and Warsaw. Facilitators will host and guide the conversations, centered around the sources of our divisions and how to bridge the gaps. Tickets start at $20 and include dinner and a non-alcoholic drink.

Moveable Feast (5143 E. 65th St., 317-577-9901) launches a Saturday brunch service on April 13, complete with dog-friendly patio seating. Chef Kathleen Tracy will debut a menu with her take on brunch comfort foods, including sweet potato biscuits with chorizo sausage gravy, and hot browns. We’ve got our eyes on the mimosa float, with champagne, two scoops of ice cream, and diner’s choice of juice (orange, Hawaiian, poinsetta, or sunrise).