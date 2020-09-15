This Is Probably Noblesville’s Only Steampunk-Adjacent Food Truck

“Keep Calm & Monocle On” is the motto Michael and Stacey Spencer chose for their Noblesville-based motorized food trolley, The Urban Artisan. The catchphrase fits the personality of a business that sells sandwiches with names like the Cocky Joe from the window of a vehicle with strong 19th-century vibes. “I took one look at the trolley and thought, There’s our food truck. We have to make it happen,” says Michael, who bought the 1985 trolley bus from a dealer in Peru, Indiana, rehabbed it, and outfitted it for food service.

The menu includes popular sandwiches from the Spencers’ catering business of the same name, including a Chicago Italian beef and a pulled-pork Cuban with pepper jack, barbecue sauce, mango salsa, and sweet chili sauce. The trolley also offers scratch-made French crepes, with flavors like s’mores and banana-blueberry so that customers can get both sweet and savory options at one stop. tuacatering.com