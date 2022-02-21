Three Biscuit Spots On The Rise

Big Bear Biscuits

Opening this spring in the former northside Scotty’s Brewhouse spot, chef Dean Sample’s biscuit boutique will take an elevated approach to sammies, skillets, country-style entrees, and classic biscuits and gravy. 3905 E. 96th St.

Boujie Biscuits

Comfort food reigns at Cyndi Joyner’s Irvington shop. She curates every component of her buttermilk, Jamaican curry, bacon cheddar, and pumpkin spice biscuits with love. 10 Johnson Ave., 317-964-0533, theboujiebiscuit.com

Big Mouth Biscuits

Operating out of Indy’s Kitchen, Big Mouth stuffs its fluffy, crispy-edged cathead biscuits with honey-butter chicken, cheese, eggs, sausage, and other deeply satisfying ingredients. 2442 Central Ave., bigmouthbiscuits.com