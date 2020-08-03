Subscribe
Tinker Coffee’s Golden Milk Draws Buzz

The oat-based brew is vibrant with undertones of ginger and turmeric.
A bottle of Golden Milk.

Golden Milk from Tinker Coffee Co. Photo courtesy Tinker Coffee Co.

For most java fans, the name Tinker Coffee Co. is synonymous with single-origin coffees from Ethiopia or Brazil. Lately, the boutique bean roaster responsible for so many luxe morning buzzes has been offering a somewhat more calming brew. Oat-based with vibrant undertones of ginger and turmeric, Tinker’s new bottled golden milk is an aromatic elixir that will soothe no matter what time of day you drink it.

A popular beverage across India and the U.K., golden milk is a newcomer to the U.S. Potential health benefits range from reducing inflammation to simply lightening the mood. It tastes as sweet and delicious straight out of its plastic bottle as it does heated gently to bring out additional flavors of lemongrass and black pepper.

Tinker has rolled out several other grab-and-go options since spring. If you want more of a caffeinated kick, try the single-serving spiced latte or the masala chai, which has a similar zingy flavor profile blended with black tea.

A graduate of IU’s Master of Fine Arts program in creative writing, Terry Kirts hails from a town in Illinois so small it didn’t have a restaurant until he was in the 8th grade. Since 2000, he’s more than made up for the dearth of eateries in his childhood, logging hundreds of meals as the dining critic for WHERE Indianapolis, Indianapolis Woman, and NUVO before joining Indianapolis Monthly as a contributing editor in 2007. A senior lecturer in creative writing at IUPUI, Terry has published his poetry and creative nonfiction in a number of literary journals and anthologies, including Gastronomica, Alimentum, and Home Again: Essays and Memoirs from Indiana, and he’s the author of the poetry collection To the Refrigerator Gods, published by Seven Kitchens Press in 2011.
