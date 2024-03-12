Treat Yourself At Commission Row

IMAGINE A late afternoon with the sun setting, its pink, orange, and deep red tendrils sweeping across the horizon like watercolor paint. You’re sipping champagne on the patio of Commission Row, Cunningham Restaurant Group’s newest dining experience in Bicentennial Unity Plaza, and nibbling on their curated caviar service—an artfully assembled platter of yolk pudding, creme fraiche, capers, pickled shallots, chives, potato blinis, and savory golden caviar. Maybe you’re celebrating a Pacers win or an anniversary, or you’re just treating yourself to a moment of bliss looking westward at the sunset across the city landscape. 110 S. Delaware St., 317-550-2500