Turchetti’s Triple P Does Not Disappoint

Named the unanimous winner of the first round and a “porkestra” by the judges on Food Network’s Guy’s Grocery Games, this piled-high homage to the classic Hoosier sandwich at Turchetti’s Salumeria will be tops on your tenderloin list, too. Our rundown of what it’s made from:

The soft, sesame-seed bun from Leviathan Bakehouse is just sturdy enough to stand up to the complex architecture of owner George Turkette’s towering sandwich.

Brown sugar and molasses lend strips of Turchetti’s famous bacon a perfectly caramelized chew.

Deeply smoked house bacon is cooked with tomato paste and chipotle barbecue sauce, to make an addicting spicy-sweet bacon jam.

Not one but two slabs of well-marbled heirloom Berkshire pork get a simple breading of AP flour.

More briny than spicy, pickled jalapeños bring a welcome acidic bite.

Melted pepperjack cheese mortars the tenderloins while adding a note of heat.

A thick slathering of Duke’s, Turkette’s go-to mayo, brings the flavors together.

Turchetti’s Salumeria 1106 Prospect St., 317-426-3048, turchettis.com