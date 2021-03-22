Turchetti’s Triple P Does Not Disappoint
Named the unanimous winner of the first round and a “porkestra” by the judges on Food Network’s Guy’s Grocery Games, this piled-high homage to the classic Hoosier sandwich at Turchetti’s Salumeria will be tops on your tenderloin list, too. Our rundown of what it’s made from:
The soft, sesame-seed bun from Leviathan Bakehouse is just sturdy enough to stand up to the complex architecture of owner George Turkette’s towering sandwich.
- Brown sugar and molasses lend strips of Turchetti’s famous bacon a perfectly caramelized chew.
- Deeply smoked house bacon is cooked with tomato paste and chipotle barbecue sauce, to make an addicting spicy-sweet bacon jam.
Not one but two slabs of well-marbled heirloom Berkshire pork get a simple breading of AP flour.
More briny than spicy, pickled jalapeños bring a welcome acidic bite.
Melted pepperjack cheese mortars the tenderloins while adding a note of heat.
A thick slathering of Duke’s, Turkette’s go-to mayo, brings the flavors together.
Turchetti’s Salumeria 1106 Prospect St., 317-426-3048, turchettis.com