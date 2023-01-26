Valentine’s Day Love Connections

Planning a sweet and unique Valentine’s Day can skew more stressful than romantic. We rounded up a lovely group of restaurants that will do most of the heavy lifting on the year’s most celebrated date night.

New Romantics

At Silver Linings Coffeehouse, you can sip curated drinks with your lover and Taylor Swift’s Lover at a cozy themed listening session. Tickets are free, but reservations are required. 700 Main St., Beech Grove

Sign Language

Find out if your love is written in the stars (and eat well in the meantime) at Love Handle, which is offering Valentine’s Day astro compatibility readings alongside a four-course menu complete with cocktails or mocktails. This dinner is $150 per couple. 877 Massachusetts Ave., 317-384-1102

Tea Cozy

For couples hoping to break away from the classic dinner and a movie, Tea’s Me has the perfect solution on February 11, a romantic afternoon tea tasting. 140 E. 22nd St., 317-920-1016

From the Heart

Circle City Sweets and Send a Friend Lasagna have collaborated on a deal that starts at $41.50 and includes a fresh lasagna and a heart-shaped cake. Delivery is offered around the greater Indianapolis area. 317-694-9529

Farm Team

Enjoy Breadworks at Broad Ripple’s decadent five-course Valentine’s Day tasting dinner. The meal is $150 per person with the option to add wine pairings. 150 E. 54th St., 317-756-9224

Eat, Drink, and Be Married

A donation of $50 gives couples admission to an event at The Philippines Cultural Community Center that includes dinner, live music, dancing, and a chance to renew wedding vows before an officiant. 4141 S. East St., 317-721-6217

Dress Up

Combining two holidays into one special night, Valloween makes its return to Dorman Street this year. Break out your best couples’ costumes and compete to win a $50 bar tab. 901 Dorman St., 317-237-9008

Gotta Love It

Who says you need a traditional Valentine’s dinner to celebrate the holiday? Enjoy Rail’s Valentine’s Shmalentine’s Dinner, which promises quality food without pretension. Tickets are $60 per person. 3400 Nancy St., Westfield, 317-763-1376

Glam Night

Delight in the return of one of Indiana Roof Ballroom’s most famous offerings, the Valentine’s Day Dinner Dance Event. Tickets start at $75 per person and include a three-course dinner, a live performance by the Indianapolis Jazz Orchestra, and dancing. Wine and champagne service can be added to reservations. 140 W. Washington St., 317-236-1870

Nailed It

For a comprehensive Valentine’s experience, head to Sullivan Hardware Keystone location and indulge in a gourmet dinner at Sully’s Grill, a ride on the shop’s festive Love Train, and an hour-long comedy and magic show. 6955 N. Keystone Ave., 317-255-9230

In Sync

Celebrate a “Love Through the Ages” drag brunch at Top Out Cafe inside the North Mass Boulder gym complex. This event is for patrons 21 and older. Top Out’s full menu will be available, along with specialty mimosas. Tickets are $10. 1411 Roosevelt Ave., 317-953-6669

Love Shack

If spending Valentine’s in an igloo sounds like your vibe, Vivante French Eatery in the Hotel Carmichael has you covered. Enjoy dining just off the Monon and a curated Valentine’s Day menu, which will be offered on both February 11 and February 14. 1 Carmichael Sq., Carmel, 317-688-1952

Box of Chocolates