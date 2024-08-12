This Shrimp Pasta Is An Umami Bomb Of Flavor

“You can get a lot of wow factor from the simplest things,” Vicino executive chef Sean Day says. An excellent example of this philosophy is his shrimp pasta: slippery bucatini made savory with seafood stock, butter, and poufs of parmesan; sweetened with cherry tomato and shallots; and set off by white wine, garlic, and the bracing edge of kale and lemon. The smoky and bright sautéed shrimp takes it completely over the top, for an umami bomb of flavor.

“It’s a lot of food, but it’s light,” Day says of the dish, which will remain on Vicino’s menu through the fall. “And it works. It just works.”

Vicino is located at 350 Massachusetts Ave., 317-798-2492. Reservations are available on OpenTable.

This article appeared in the August, 2024 issue of Indianapolis Monthly magazine. Subscribe today.