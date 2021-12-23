Victoria Beaty’s Black Bean Brownies

Raised in a virtual food desert on Indy’s northwest side, Growing Places Indy executive director Victoria Beaty enjoyed a diet rich in “pork chops and everything else.” But after a career in marketing and advertising for fast-food giant McDonald’s, Beaty realized she had little connection to the source of what she was eating. She went back to her roots, taking up her mother’s hobby of gardening to grow some of her own food, which helped her to lose over 100 pounds. Now the executive for one of Indy’s largest urban farms and produce markets, Beaty still treats herself now and again, though with healthier choices, such as her mother’s black bean brownies, a decadent but wholesome treat that she’ll be serving at her plant shop and coffee house, Botanical Bar, which she hopes to open this winter.

(Editor’s note: Drained canned black beans can be used in this recipe. Brownies will not be completely set in the middle but will continue to firm up as they cool. Adjust baking time to your desired consistency. Feel free to use vegetable oil or a combination of oils, if desired. Instant coffee or espresso powder intensifies the chocolate flavor in these brownies, so don’t skip it.)

Black Bean Brownies

Makes 24 brownies

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, for greasing pan

2 cups cooked black beans

1 cup olive oil

4 eggs

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 1/3 cup sugar

2 teaspoons instant coffee or espresso powder

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup mini organic chocolate chips, divided

2/3 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup powdered sugar for dusting, optional

Directions: