What’s The Beef With Steak Frites?



Petite Chou

An herbed mâitre d’hôtel compound butter softens into the top of a Legacy Maker strip steak at Martha Hoover’s French-inspired bistro. Use the pile of craggy duck-fat fries to sop up every last bit of run-off. 823 Westfield Blvd., 317-259-0765, petitechoubistro.com

Francis & Mount

At this workingman’s fine-dining spot in downtown Crawfordsville, chef Isaac Weliver sears a 6-ounce steak on both sides and adds a generous pile of starchy, crunchy shoestring fries with aioli for dipping. 131 N. Washington St., Crawfordsville, 765-918-8858, francisandmount.com

Auberge

Caramelized shallots add a layer of savory-sweet flavor to this French cafe’s dry-rubbed sirloin flap steak, which shares the plate with skinny, truffle-seasoned frites and plenty of roasted garlic aioli flecked with tarragon. 175 S. Main St., Zionsville, 317-733-8755, auberge-restaurant.com

Taxman Brewing Company

A marbled Fischer Farms ribeye provides the decadent 12-ounce backdrop for herbed butter and a toss of fat frites. 13 S. Baldwin St., Bargersville, 317-458-0210; 310 S. Delaware St., 317-734-3107; 29 S. Main St., Fortville, 317-482-1272; taxmanbrewing.com

9th Street Bistro

Chef Samir Mohammad begins with a hulking 16-ounce New York strip aged in house and adds a knob of garlic herb butter that settles into the crevices. Fingerling frites topped with cracked pepper and duck-fat salt ride shotgun. 56 S. 9th St., Noblesville, 317-774-5065, 9thstbistro.com