Yay! Donuts Fills A Hole In Fishers

The trio of physical therapists that dreamed up a stand serving the kind of freshly fried, sugar-dusted mini doughnuts they remembered from street stalls back home in the Philippines never imagined the hit they would have on their hands. Home baker Esleen Dacanay, along with friends Rica Castro and Deanna Bautista, thought they would try out their concept, Yay! Donuts, for a season at the Fishers Farmers Market, topping their made-to-order golden dough balls with custom sugars and scratch toppings like matcha, mango, and ube (mashed purple yam). Lines immediately formed, and social media posts drew doughnut lovers from as far as an hour away. When winter closed the market, their customers clamored for more. For the time being, they offer their sweets, now with natural glazes and seasonal sprinkles, at Rick’s Cooking School, whose owner Rick Whiteman gives over his storefront to the always-smiling bakers on select Saturdays, until the next market season. But a permanent location is also in the works, which has their happy clientele saying, well, yay! 11850 Allisonville Rd., 317-779-5159