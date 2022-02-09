Zoë Taylor’s Citrus Curd Recipe

While studying for a college semester in Paris, Zoë Taylor survived on an almost-daily diet of fine French pastries. But the co-owner (with her chef partner, Josh Kline) of Borage, set to open this summer in Speedway, is equally appreciative of simple sweet things. Her recipe for creamy citrus curd, for example, is more of an equation. “You just use equal amounts of each ingredient,” she says. Start with a high-acid fruit, like lemon, lime, or grapefruit. You could even use a vinegar, Taylor says. “You pretty much always end up with something really good to dip something in or to layer into a cake.”

Citrus Curd

Ingredients:

Equal parts:

Citrus juice

Sugar

Egg yolk

Directions: