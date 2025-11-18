Established:
2000
Mission:
Heroes Foundation’s mission is to provide meaningful support to cancer patients, education to promote cancer prevention, and resources to advance research for a cure.
Serving Our Community:
The Heroes Foundation is a grant-making, public nonprofit that raises money throughout the year and gifts it to support various programs and organizations in Indiana.
Support
Being able to find and take advantage of support services fast is absolutely critical. Where families are overburdened, the Heroes Foundation relieves some of the stress put on those affected by cancer.
Prevention
Between a third and a half of cancers can be prevented with awareness of the medical community’s current knowledge of risk factors. Prevention is cost-effective, its effects aren’t limited to high-risk subjects but extend to the entire population, and it is not dependent on socioeconomic status.
Research
The overall cancer death rate continues to decline year after year. The Heroes Foundation focuses its research funding on promising academic and clinical projects throughout Indiana.
Leadership:
Andra “Annie” Martinez, Executive Director
Vince Todd Jr. and Cindy Todd, Founders
Executive Committee
James Hinshaw of Dentons Bingham Greenebaum, Board Chair
Kelly Canada of Rolls Royce, Vice Chair
Chris Hendricks of Duncan Supply Company, Development Committee Chair
Amy Frizzell of Forvis Mazars Group, Governance Committee Chair
Jason Schaffer of Indiana University Health, Medical Advisory Committee Chair
Ryan Doyle of Capital Group, Treasurer
Other Ways to Help:
Each year the Heroes Foundation provides LEGO sets to pediatric cancer patients. We accept LEGO donations all year. The Foundation is always looking for community leaders to serve on committees, volunteer, and advocate.
310 North Alabama St., Ste. B100
Indianapolis, Indiana 46204
(317) 983-6580
heroesfoundation.org