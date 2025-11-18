Established:

2000

Mission:

Heroes Foundation’s mission is to provide meaningful support to cancer patients, education to promote cancer prevention, and resources to advance research for a cure.

Serving Our Community:

The Heroes Foundation is a grant-making, public nonprofit that raises money throughout the year and gifts it to support various programs and organizations in Indiana.

Support

Being able to find and take advantage of support services fast is absolutely critical. Where families are overburdened, the Heroes Foundation relieves some of the stress put on those affected by cancer.

Prevention

Between a third and a half of cancers can be prevented with awareness of the medical community’s current knowledge of risk factors. Prevention is cost-effective, its effects aren’t limited to high-risk subjects but extend to the entire population, and it is not dependent on socioeconomic status.

Research

The overall cancer death rate continues to decline year after year. The Heroes Foundation focuses its research funding on promising academic and clinical projects throughout Indiana.

Leadership:

Andra “Annie” Martinez, Executive Director

Vince Todd Jr. and Cindy Todd, Founders

Executive Committee

James Hinshaw of Dentons Bingham Greenebaum, Board Chair

Kelly Canada of Rolls Royce, Vice Chair

Chris Hendricks of Duncan Supply Company, Development Committee Chair

Amy Frizzell of Forvis Mazars Group, Governance Committee Chair

Jason Schaffer of Indiana University Health, Medical Advisory Committee Chair

Ryan Doyle of Capital Group, Treasurer

Other Ways to Help:

Each year the Heroes Foundation provides LEGO sets to pediatric cancer patients. We accept LEGO donations all year. The Foundation is always looking for community leaders to serve on committees, volunteer, and advocate.

310 North Alabama St., Ste. B100

Indianapolis, Indiana 46204

(317) 983-6580

heroesfoundation.org