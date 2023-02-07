Should You Propose on Valentine’s Day?

First rule: Don’t do it. But if you have your heart set on the sentimental perfect storm, consider taking a knee in front of the proposal-ready Robert Indiana LOVE sculpture at Newfields. In case you haven’t been in a while, the museum moved the sculpture inside in 2016. There are equally LOVEly al fresco spots aplenty in the Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park. The Scottish Rite Cathedral’s candlelight Tchaikovsky concert on February 14 is a classic romantic mood-setter. Get a balcony seat. St. Elmo Steak House will arrange the shrimp cocktail in the shape of a heart. Don’t hide the ring in the sauce.