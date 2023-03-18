The Hoosierist: Burger Chef’s Sizzling Marketing

WHO DID THE MARKETING FOR INDY-BASED BURGER CHEF? THEY HAD SO MANY INNOVATIVE PROMOTIONS.

The Chef has receded so far into the mists of legend that, when it was mentioned on the TV series Mad Men, some wondered if it was even real. It was. But no single person or advertising agency can take all the credit for the long list of greasy breakthroughs. The first Burger Chef opened here in 1957 as the brainchild of a restaurant equipment maker whose innovations included flame broilers and soft-serve ice cream machines. The Chef’s novelties included the Triple Threat, the first combo meal; the Works Bar, a DIY condiment and toppings station; and 1973’s Fun Meal, the first toy-equipped kids’ meal. Hardee’s acquired the chain in 1981, leaving the Chef’s fan base pining for those incrediburgible days.

