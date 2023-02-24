The Hoosierist: Indy’s Greatest High School Basketball Player

I realize this will start an argument, but who is Indy’s high school basketball GOAT?

You can bet your Chuck Taylors that the greatest of all time is Oscar Robertson, who led Crispus Attucks to IHSAA championships in 1955 and 1956, the second title capping an undefeated season. But if you’re looking for an argument, try selecting the city’s second-best star. The roster includes Greg Oden, who took Lawrence North to three state titles in four years in the midaughts; George McGinnis, the star of Washington’s unbeaten 1969 team and the first Indiana player to score more than 1,000 points in a season; and perhaps Billy Keller, who carried the same school to the 1965 state championship and four straight city titles. I’m sure other hoops “experts” have their own views—ones they will loudly share over a plate of wings.

