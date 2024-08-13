The Hoosierist: Putt-Putt

Q: FOLKS ARE TOOLING AROUND IN GOLF CARTS EVERYWHERE FROM BROAD RIPPLE TO CARMEL. IS THAT LEGAL?

A: Golf carts have evolved into zippy, eco-friendly second cars in myriad areas. (Nineveh held its first Golf Cart 500 in May.) While state law excludes them from pretty much all public roads, local ordinances can and do override that ban. Since they typically max out at 25 mph, carts are often allowed on low-speed-limit thoroughfares and in specific residential neighborhoods. If you long to putter around, say, in the Geist Reservoir area, you’d better check with the local cops or your neighborhood association. Most often, carts allowed on public streets must have the same safety gear as a car, including headlights, taillights, brake lights, turn signals, and a rearview mirror. In some locales, carts must be registered and insured, and their operators need a driver’s license. So you’d want to rethink letting your 13-year-old hot rod around the cul-de-sac.